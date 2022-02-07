Last seen in Antim: The Final Truth (2021), Bollywood star Salman Khan has some interesting projects in the pipeline.

He is currently busy wrapping up Yash Raj Films’ Tiger 3. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the espionage drama is the third installment of the highly successful Tiger franchise which has seen the release of two films so far – Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017).

Right after wrapping up Tiger 3, Khan will move on to commence work on Sajid Nadiadwala’s much-anticipated production Bhaijaan, which was earlier titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The film, co-starring Housefull 4 (2019) actress Pooja Hegde, is set to get off the ground on March 15, as per reports. The superstar had signed on to headline the upcoming film in 2019, months before the coronavirus pandemic began in 2020.

Sharing more details on the shooting schedule, a well-placed source informs an entertainment portal that the makers have built a huge set at the iconic Mehboob Studios in Mumbai. Writer-filmmaker Farhad Samji, known for helming such blockbusters as Housefull 3 (2016) and Housefull 4, is attached to direct.

After facing several setbacks, the team is looking at completing production on time and releasing the film on the auspicious occasion of Eid in 2023. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the same on social media.

In addition to Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde, Bhaijaan will also feature Zaheer Iqbal and Asim Riaz in important roles. The duo will reportedly play Khan’s brothers in the film.

Buzz has it that Bhaijaan is a remake of a successful Tamil-language film that revolves around a big family where the eldest brother refuses to marry as he believes it may lead to disharmony in the family.

