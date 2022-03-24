Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has wrapped up shooting for his cameo appearance in Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film Godfather. The much-anticipated film is an official remake of the successful Malayalam film Lucifer (2019), which featured Mohanlal in the lead role.

Khan and Chiranjeevi started shooting together at ND Studios in Karjat last week. As the Dabangg (2010) star wrapped up filming his portion in the film, director Mohana Raja took to his Twitter handle to thank the superstar. He also shared glimpses from the sets of the film.

In the pictures, Salman Khan is seen in a blue T-shirt and bulletproof vest. “Finished an amazing schedule with the mighty man, sweetness personified, dear most Bhai, Salman Khan. Thanks, Bhai for making this so comfortable and so memorable. And thanks to our pillar of support Chiranjeevi for making this happen for our Godfather, music Thaman, and team,” Raja wrote in the caption.

If reports are to be believed, Khan did not charge any fee for his cameo in the film. Reportedly, the makers had offered to pay him a staggering amount of approximately £1,990,791 for his guest appearance. However, the superstar refused to take any money. He told Chiranjeevi he would not do the cameo if they insisted on paying him. As per reports, Khan has a 20-minute appearance in the upcoming film.

After wrapping up shoot for Godfather, Salman Khan will now reportedly do a photoshoot for his next film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, set to begin production in the first week of April. The film, to be directed by Farhad Samji, also stars Pooja Hegde in the lead role.

The superstar will also be seen in Yash Raj Films’ Tiger 3, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.

