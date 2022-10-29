Superstar Salman Khan will be seen in his fun element in an upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss 16’ and to make this ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ more entertaining, Katrina Kaif arrived on the sets with her ‘Phone Bhoot’ co-stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Colors TV released several promos of the latest episode in which Katrina is seen having a gala time with the host Salman. In one of the promos, Salman told Katrina that he would like to spy on her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal, if he turns into a ghost one day.

Katrina asked Salman who he would like to spy on if he turns into a ghost. To this, Salman replied,”Ek banda hai uska naam Vicku Kaushal hai (There is a guy whose name is Vicky Kaushal).”

Katrina blushed hard on hearing her husband’s name. When asked why, Salman said, “Loving hai, caring hai ya daring hai. Uske baare mein baat karta hu toh aap blushing hain (He’s loving caring and daring. And when I talk about him, you blush).”

Katrina had a big smile on her face after hearing Salman’s answer.

Katrina and Salman will also be seen dancing to ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’ song in Saturday’s episode of Bigg Boss.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Salman and Katrina have a special Diwali gift for their fans next year as their ‘Tiger 3’ will be out in 2023 in November. (ANI)