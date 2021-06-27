Besides being the insanely successful movie star that he is, Salman Khan is also known for his candour. If he is in good mood, he will never shy away from baring his heart to people he trusts.

The Dabangg (2010) actor was recently in a conversation with veteran actor Kabir Bedi to talk about the latter’s recently launched autobiography Stories I Must Tell – The Emotional Life Of An Actor.

Bedi started off by saying that he has shared a lot of things from his past in his book but he has spoken about the mistakes that he made and hopes that everyone can learn from them.

Taking the conversation forward, Khan said, “That is the most difficult thing… to own the mistakes that one has done. Everyone denies that. I am one of those persons sitting right in front of you. I always said, ‘Yeh maine nahi kiya (I haven’t done this)’. But if you have said that ‘Yes, I have made this mistake and I have tried to rectify it this way’, that takes a lot of courage.”

The actor added that repeating a mistake is not a great thing. “There are times when I have made mistakes. I have come and said sorry. Mistakes do happen but then repeating the same mistakes again is not okay,” he added.

Khan even added that honesty is the most important thing when one pens down their autobiography. “When you write a book, the most courageous thing is to go look deep inside your soul. When you are writing, whether I should write this or not… And then you say, to hell with it, I am just going to be honest with myself and honest to everyone, and I am going to write the honest truth about what all has happened to me.”

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Salman Khan, Kabir Bedi, Stories I Must Tell – The Emotional Life Of An Actor