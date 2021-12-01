Bollywood superstar Salman Khan says that Beyond the Star, an upcoming docuseries on his life and career, will present an honest and fun account about him as a person off camera. The project will trace the journey of the 55-year-old actor, his superstardom, his equation with people in the film industry, controversies, among other things, and will be narrated by his family, friends, co-stars, directors, producers, and media people.

Khan said it was his friend, Romanian actor-model Iulia Vantur who came up with the idea of making a docuseries to encapsulate his journey of 33 years in the movies.

“My docuseries is Beyond the Star. Iulia had thought of it and I felt it was a good concept. Whoever I have worked with, staff, friends, co-stars, directors, producers will talk about how I was earlier and how I am now. She narrated it to Andre (Timmins, Wiz Films) and he took it to Applause Entertainment and they finalised this. It is a very good project,” the actor told PTI in an interview.

The docuseries, directed by Viraf Sarkari, will also talk about all the people who have helped Khan become the star he is. Khan also informed he was supposed to work on Beyond the Star after completing work on his films but ended up doing it first. The docuseries went on floors in October.

“Everyone has come in to talk, people have come and spoken honest things, people who didn’t like things have also spoken and those who liked have also spoken. So, the entire journey has been in a way captured. It is as honest (as possible). And it is fun.”

Khan is currently busy promoting his latest release Antim: The Final Truth (2021), co-starring his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. He also hosts popular reality show Bigg Boss on the weekend. On the film front, Khan has Yash Raj Films third installment of Tiger series in the works. The actor also confirmed about playing Indian spy agent Ravindra Kaushik in a film, which will be co-produced by his sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri and his brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri.