Actors generally make it a point that they do not repeat genres so often and that their filmography boasts of a healthy mix of different genres, but Bollywood superstar Salman Khan does not hesitate from swimming against the tide. The superstar, who has been ruling audiences’ hearts for more than three decades now, has always made sure that all his movies have something for the family audience, irrespective of the genres they belong to.

“The people who have watched Maine Pyar Kiya (1989), they loved me, and they kept on loving me, and they kept on loving their husbands and their children, and their children kept on loving me. From that one fan became a family and then another unit. I am lucky and grateful that fans have been very loyal. So, from grandparents to parents to grandchildren, I have that following,” Khan said in an interview.

Salman Khan, who is presently waiting for the release of his much-awaited film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, believes that his stardom rose to the heights he would have never really thought of because he never neglected the family audience. The actor said he believes in retaining the simplicity in his films and looks to cater to the family audience rather than trying too hard to impress the intellectuals.

“We never know what will work, what won’t. We keep it to the simple stuff. Good versus bad, fun, humour. Maybe the intellectuals would not appreciate that but I am no intellectual and I do not cater to intellectuals. If they cannot understand simplicity, they are not intellectuals to me,” he admitted.

Also starring Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, and Jackie Shroff in important roles, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is set for a hybrid release on May 13, 2021. It is a Prabhu Deva directorial.

