While 2020 saw several popular actors and filmmakers heading to streaming media platforms for the direct-to-digital release of their films, there were many who decided to wait patiently for the reopening of theatres to release their movies.

Speculations were rife that Salman Khan’s much-awaited film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was also eyeing a digital release, but all rumours were put to rest when the superstar announced that the film is ready to arrive in theatres on Eid, 2021.

Apart from Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Khan will also be seen in Sajid Nadiadwala’s family entertainer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in 2021. The superstar has been flooded with offers from streaming media platforms requesting him to consider a direct-to-digital release instead, but he has completely rejected the idea.

“Salman Khan is Salman Khan. The digital platforms are dying to acquire Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and his next Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali which has not even started shooting. But Salman is not in the mood to change his mind,” a source close to the development informs an entertainment portal.

The source goes on to add that they are even agreeable to an online release some weeks after the theatrical release of his films, but Khan is not obliging them.

As per the source, digital platforms are offering Khan a substantial amount for selling Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali to them, but he is not budging on his decision to release his films in theatres.

Directed by Prabhu Deva, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is an action entertainer starring Khan in the role of a cop. The film also features Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, and Jackie Shroff in important roles.

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which was announced in January 2020, is yet to get off the ground. Khan romances Pooja Hegde in the upcoming film.

Keep visiting this space for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Salman Khan, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai