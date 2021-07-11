Yash Raj Films’ Tiger 3 is one of the hugely anticipated films of 2021. It brings back Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif as Avinash Singh Rathore and Zoya Humaimi respectively from the immensely successful film franchise Tiger.

The film started rolling in March 2021, but the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic and cyclone Tauktae derailed the production and the makers had to halt shoot for a couple of months. Since the situation is getting better in Mumbai, the team is now planning to get back to the sets.

According to reports, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are set to return to resume filming Tiger 3 this month. They will start shooting from July 23. If all goes well, the duo may even head off to an international location in August.

An Indian publication reports, director Maneesh Sharma has already been preparing to begin shoot with Khan, Kaif, and Emraan Khan. “Of the cast, only the leads will report to the set for the first few days. Maneesh sir wants to film a few dramatic sequences with them,” a well-placed source informs the publication. The source goes on to add that Emraan Khan will be joining the shoot for an important confrontation scene.

The makers have decided against reconstructing the set damaged by the cyclone Tauktae even though a few portions remain to be filmed. “With the situation improving, Aditya and Maneesh are keen to pursue their plan of an international schedule. The team is likely to head out of the country post August 15. While the destinations have yet to be locked, Europe and the Middle East form a part of the narrative. So, they thought it would be wiser to shoot the remaining portions at a market in Dubai,” concludes the source.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi, Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3