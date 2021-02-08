There have been reports that Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 is all set to go on the floors in March this year. It was said that the shooting of the film will kickstart in Dubai, but now, according to a report in Mid-day, the first schedule of the movie will take place in Turkey.

A source told the tabloid, “Having ensured that the pre-production began last December, Adi wants to begin the film on schedule. Since the UAE is witnessing a spike in cases, Maneesh and he are now discussing the possibility of heading to Istanbul first and wrapping up the required portions with Salman, who has given his bulk dates from March.”

“The Yash Raj Films’ production team, which had gone to Dubai and Abu Dhabi for Pathan’s recce last month, stayed on for Tiger 3. Simultaneously, another batch is scouting for locations in the Turkish city. The director-producer duo will take a final call basis the feedback of these teams,” added the source.

The Tiger franchise is known for high-octane action sequences and like mostly all his movies, Salman will flaunt his chiseled body in Tiger 3.

While talking about Salman’s look in Tiger 3, the source said, “Salman will sport a lean look in the movie. He will train with fitness expert Rajendra Dhole, who has previously worked with Tiger Shroff, Aayush Sharma and Disha Patani. Rajesh Rai, who had trained the actor for Dabangg 3, will oversee his fitness program.”

After the lockdown, Salman has wrapped up the shooting of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and Antim. Meanwhile, a few days ago, Katrina kickstarted the shooting of Phone Bhoot.