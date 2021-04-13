Filmmaker Sajid Khan, who has been keeping a low profile ever since he found himself in hot water over the allegations of sexual harassment by several female colleagues during the MeToo movement in India in 2018, might come onboard to direct a sequel to the successful Hindi film Awara Paagal Deewana (2002). The news has been confirmed by none other than producer Firoz Nadiadwala.

Directed by Vikram Bhatt, Awara Paagal Deewana starred Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Aftab Shivdasani, Paresh Rawal, Preeti Jhangiani, Aarti Chhabria, and Amrita Arora in important roles. It was one of the most successful films of 2002.

Producer Firoz Nadiadwala has confirmed that the sequel to the film is in talks at the moment. Talking about Sajid Khan, Nadiadwala said, “Sajid is like a younger brother and I really respect him. I am very fond of him as a person and director.”

Talking about the sequel to Awara Paagal Deewana, “That thing is also going on, it is in development. But we are definitely planning a sequel to Awara Paagal Deewana.”

When asked if Khan will helm the sequel, he said, “Yes, if the script comes out properly and he also approves.”

Talking about the cast of the sequel, the producer added, “Well, our first obvious choice will be Akshayji, Pareshji, Mr Johny Lever, Sunielji. That’s how you pack a punch.”

In the past, Sajid Khan has directed such films as Heyy Babyy (2007), Housefull (2010), Housefull 2 (2012), Himmatwala (2013), and Humshakals (2014).

