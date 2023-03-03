A BRIGHT moment in newly released British film What’s Love Got To Do With It? is the presence of path-breaking Pakistani star Sajal Ali.

The talented actress added to her impressive body of work across film and television with an accomplished English-language debut that has set a platform for further international projects. The actress has also become a powerful role model, inspiring a new generation to follow in her footsteps.

Eastern Eye caught up with the popular 29-year-old to talk about her new film, acting, key advice she would give young girls and more.

You have a high success rate as an actress. How do you choose projects?

It depends on the script and how well I can connect to it through the role that is being offered to me. There is a certain expectation from my audience, and I keep this in mind while selecting projects because I don’t want to disappoint my fans.

Why did you want to be part of What’s Love Got To Do With It?

The storyline struck a chord with me, as well as how beautifully my character was written and blended within the story. I also have to add that I have never seen Pakistan so beautifully depicted in a film – the culture, people, Lahore and everything else was done right as far as my country is concerned.

What was the experience of working on the movie like?

Everyone associated with the movie, be it the actors, crew, producer, was like a big happy family on set. I had a fantastic time working on this film.

What did you think of Jemima Khan as a producer?

I have to say that I have yet to come across someone with the level of dedication and professionalism as a producer that I saw in Jemima. She was the first one to arrive on set and the last one to leave. It really was great fun working with her.

As an actor, what was it like being part of such an international cast?

Like I said, it was like one big happy family on set. It was a platform where we all got together to share our culture, food and most importantly, create friendships that will last for a long time.

What is your own favourite moment in the film?

I don’t want to give any spoilers, so to answer this, I would first like my fans to watch the movie.

What was it like being at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) world premiere of this film?

Representing my country at a global platform is always an honour. TIFF was a great opportunity for us to showcase our film and stories behind it. The experience was absolutely incredible.

Will you be taking on more English-language projects?

If a good script comes across my way, then why not.

You are a strong role model for a new generation. What key advice would you give young girls?

Never give up and never lose yourself for others. Always hold your head high with confidence and live life on your own terms.

What inspires you?

(Smiles) Life inspires me.

Why do you love being an actress?

Good question. The fact that you get to play different characters in a world that does not exist, but gives you a taste of what it feels like to be a certain character at a certain time is what excites me most.

Does your approach change between film and dramas?

Not really. Both demand the same level of dedication from an actor.

Is it difficult to let go of a character when a show ends?

Yes. Especially when I am shooting a drama, I live and breathe that character. There are some shows that have left a lasting impact on me, and it has been hard to let go of a character in that case.

Finally, why should we watch What’s Love Got To Do With It?

It’s not your average rom-com. It’s a story of different cultures coming together to create this beautiful story with the right dots to connect with various cultures.

What’s Love Got To Do With It? is in cinemas now