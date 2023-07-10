Veteran star Saira Banu on Monday got nostalgic and shared an unseen picture with the legendary actor Dilip Kumar accompanied by a heartfelt anecdote.

Taking to Instagram, she shared the post and wrote, “Get set… ready and GO…!!Our lives were full of action… Sahib being the philanthropist and endearing person that he always was for all mankind, we were constantly going out to attend functions and get-togethers for the benefit of the needy such as The National Association for the Blind… the Physically Handicapped… The War Widows etc. He kept me on my toes and would be ready in a jiffy… I had to keep running to keep pace with him… If I were late, I could hear the car horn downstairs screaming away to get me going! Will in future share his forays into shopping with me…”

In the picture, Dilip could be seen adjusting his tie with one hand and wrapping his other arm around Saira. She placed her head on his shoulder and her arm across his chest. The couple is seen smiling as they pose for the camera.

Saira donned a pink outfit while Dilip opted for a white shirt, a striped tie, a grey jacket, and grey trousers.

Soon after she dropped the picture, fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons.

“My all-time favourite couple,” a user wrote.

Another user commented, “Mashallah what a lovely couple, a match made in heaven.”

Since her debut on Instagram, Saira Banu has been sharing pictures and anecdotes about herself and her late husband-actor Dilip Kumar.

Saira Banu married Dilip Kumar in 1966 and fans and supporters have always looked up to their 55 years of marriage as an eternal love story and have showered their love and blessings. Satyajit Ray had also claimed Dilip Kumar was “the ultimate method actor” despite not working with him.

They have been the most iconic couple of all time with terrific on-screen and off-screen chemistry.

Films featuring the duo such as Gopi and Bairaag, Sagina Mahato, and Duniya, have always been a treat for the audience.