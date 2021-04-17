Hindi film Saina, which is a biographical sports drama based on the life of ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 23, announced the leading streaming media platform on Friday. The film released in theatres on March 26 but failed to perform to its full potential due to the sudden spike in coronavirus cases in India.

Directed by award-winning filmmaker Amole Gupte, Saina stars Parineeti Chopra in the lead role. The film has been jointly produced under the banners of T-Series Films, Amole Gupte Cinema, and Front Foot Pictures. Starting April 23rd, Amazon Prime members in India and across 240 countries and territories can stream Saina from the comforts of their homes.

Actress Parineeti Chopra shares, “I am extremely thrilled with the film having a global digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video, bringing such an inspirational story to audiences across the world. With this film, I have learnt that a biographical film comes with many challenges; my biggest challenge as an actor was to get into Saina Nehwal’s shoes, literally and figuratively, to stay true to the story and recreate her accomplishments and hardships. As an actor, I embraced each challenge, and I do think that I learnt a lot as a professional in the process. I worked on the physical appearance and the right body language, and I am glad it worked out in my favour. I had a great time working on this film.

“At Amazon Prime Video, we have always endeavoured to bring fresh stories and latest releases on our service to entertain our customers” says Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video, India.

“We are thrilled to announce the digital premiere of one of the most eagerly awaited films of the year, Saina. An inspiring story of a real-life champion backed by Parineeti Chopra’s impressive performance and Amole Gupte’s great direction makes this film the perfect addition to our content offering. We are happy to provide our customers with the choice of enjoying the latest Hindi blockbuster movies from the safety and comfort of their homes, not just in India but across the globe,” he adds.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.