Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan has wrapped up the second schedule of his much-awaited film Vikram Vedha in Lucknow.

According to reports, Saif Ali Khan shot some jaw-dropping action sequences for the action thriller himself.

Produced by T-Series Films and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and YNOT Studios, Vikram Vedha is the official remake of the 2017 cult Tamil film of the same name. While the original starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles, the remake features Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan as male leads. Pushkar & Gayatri, who directed the original, are helming the Hindi remake as well.

Bhushan Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director, T-Series Films, says, “The anticipation grows as the film shoot progresses. Hrithik and Saif on the big screen will be a sight to behold. This will undoubtedly be the most eagerly anticipated release of 2022.”

Shibasish Sarkar, the producer, says, “As we wrap up the second schedule of Vikram Vedha, we are happy that the film is proceeding as scheduled and in accordance with all government protocols. Each completed schedule is another significant milestone for the film. I am really looking forward to the film getting into excellent shape as it proceeds and releasing it to viewers all over the world.”

Vikram Vedha is scheduled to enter cinemas globally on 30th September 2022.