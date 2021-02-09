Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are gearing up to welcome their second child into the world soon. The couple, who got married in 2012, is already parents to 4-year-old son, Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi.

As the Veere Di Wedding (2018) star is due sometime in February, Saif Ali Khan is glad to be taking paternity leave. Talking about the same, the popular actor tells a reputed publication, “Who wants to work when you have a new-born at home! If you do not see your children growing up, you are making a mistake. And I can take time off from work—it is a privileged position. Rather than follow a 9-to-5 routine, I live like an actor. Your dharma and approach to everything are based on your career.”

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan is currently shooting for 12 Street Entertainment and Tips Industries’ Bhoot Police. The horror-comedy, directed by Pawan Kriplani, also stars Jacqueline Fernandes, Yami Gautam, and Arjun Kapoor in lead roles.

The actor is expected to join the sets of Adipurush soon. Directed by Om Raut of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020) fame, the magnum-opus has Prabhas in the role of Ram, while Khan will be seen as the antagonist Lankesh.

The National Film Award-winning actor is also waiting for the release of Yash Raj Films’ Bunty Aur Babli 2, co-starring Rani Mukerji, Sharvari Wagh, and Siddhanth Chaturvedi. The film is a sequel to Bunty Aur Babli (2005) which had Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, and Amitabh Bachchan fronting the lead cast.

