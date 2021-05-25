Om Raut’s Adipurush is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of 2022. The movie stars Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles.

Prabhas will be seen playing the role of Lord Ram in the film, Kriti portrays the character of Sita, and Saif will be playing the character of Raavan.

Recently, while speaking to Film Companion, Saif opened up about playing Raavan in the film. He said, “There will be some trickery involved. But a lot of it is real in the sense that they want us to train, look particularly tough. The point is he (Raavan) is India’s kind of Satan, he’s the demon king. I was trying to find a way into doing this and I think that the thing is vanity, the personification of vanity, so everything comes from there; everything – the boons that he prays for, the kingdom that he wants. His whole outlook is just incredibly clouded, blind and vain. He’s a monster and he’s strong and fun to play in that sense.”

“But the whole point of the story, in a way, psychologically, really, is overcoming the monster. That’s what the story is about. It’s about Lord Ram overcoming him and the stronger he is, the more of an achievement it is for the hero. So he’s dressed up in dazzling clothes and he’s got an array of weapons and he’s got a tremendous amount of knowledge and skill and power but he’s vain and he says some outrageous things. But it’s a big thing to play the main bad guy right? And I’ll tell you one thing, though, I do have ten heads at a point which is one of the cool things,” the actor added.

Adipurush is slated to release on 11th August 2022.

This will be Saif and Om Ruat’s second collaboration. The two had earlier teamed up for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior in which Saif played the antagonist, Udaybhan Singh Rathore.