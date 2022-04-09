VERSATILE actor Sai Ketan Rao has mixed up Hindi and Telugu projects across film, television, and the web space with effortless ease.

This has resulted in memorable turns in diverse projects that have shown off his impressive range as a performer.

His recent projects included a star-making turn in popular TV drama Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali. More projects in the pipeline means the unpredictable Indian star will continue his impressive rise.

Eastern Eye caught up with him to find out more.

You have played a variety of roles. Which character is closest to your heart?

Well recently, it’s Raghav Rao (from Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali), which will be always close to my heart as it made the impact which I prayed for so long. The role itself was of a complex character who spoke two languages at once, while having his own swag and aura at the same time.

What was the experience of acting in Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali?

It was my first national television show. I loved each and every day on set and the way we used to improvise scenes. Of course, the role was challenging, but that’s what made going in daily so thrilling, and always kept the adrenaline inside me high.

How does acting in film compare to television?

It’s all the same in terms of reaching the audience. I feel both have their own advantages and you can always explore more and more of them.

Does your approach change between Hindi and Telugu?

No, I don’t change my approach while working in Hindi or Telugu, it’s the same. it’s just that only the language changes. Even the making of content is done in the same way.

What can we expect next from you?

Yes, there are more things in the pipeline definitely. Once it finalises, I will let out the information and make some announcements very soon.

Do you have any kind of dream role?

I would like to portray a spy in an espionage thriller and would also love to do some fantasy roles.

Who would you love to work with?

I admire Rajinikanth sir and Shah Rukh Khan sir a lot. I would definitely love to work with them.

What kind of content do you enjoy watching as an audience member?

I enjoy new age web series, fantasy, crime, rom-com, and thrillers. These are some of the genres I love watching as an audience.

If you could master something new, what would it be?

Something new that I would like to master will surely be swimming.

What is the best advice you ever got?

The best advice I have ever got is to do what makes you happy and I strongly believe in the same.

What is it that inspires you as an actor?

Yesterday inspires me to keep doing better for tomorrow. Just make yourself better than the previous day, keep improving always, and don’t compare yourself to anyone is my go-to mantra. And yes, I have always idolised Rajinikanth sir and Shah Rukh Khan sir.