After garnering positive response for its trailer, ZEE5 on Thursday dropped the trailer of its next original film 200 – Halla Ho. The 2:01 minute long trailer of the film makes one question a lot of things about the patriarchal set up of society and the way it treats women.

Directed by Sarthak Dasgupta, 200 – Halla Ho captures how 200 Dalit women united and took law and justice into their hands by lynching a gangster, robber and serial rapist in open court. The trailer reveals nuances of each of the characters played by a talented ensemble cast.

Talking about the trailer, writer-director Sarthak Dasgupta shared, “This is not a film for me, but a shoulder that I give to movement towards social equality. I need to convey to the audience that women should be treated equally and that Dalits’ lives matter too! This film is about those Dalit women who, despite getting socially marginalised, molested, tortured and mortified, had to take law into their own hands to punish the person who was responsible for ruining their lives. It addresses the debate whether they were right or they were wrong. I hope this film will add voice to the social change that is so needed in the society.”

200 – Halla Ho boasts of an amazing star cast, including Amol Palekar, Barun Sobti, Rinku Rajguru, Sahil Khattar, Saloni Batra, Indraneil Sengupta, and Upendra Limaye. It marks the comeback of veteran actor Amol Palekar to films after a gap of almost a decade.

Written and directed by Sarthak Dasgupta, 200 – Halla Ho has been produced by Yoodlee Films, the film production arm of Saregama. It is scheduled to premiere on 20th August, 2021, on ZEE5.

