Putin’s strategy to address declining birth rate: Russians told to have sex during work breaks

Russian President Vladimir Putin has reportedly stirred up a wave of controversy by encouraging citizens to use work breaks, such as lunch and coffee breaks, for intimacy in a bid to reverse the nation’s declining birth rate. According to Metro, the fertility rate in Russia is currently around 1.5 children per woman, a significant drop from the 2.1 rate required to maintain population stability.

Putin’s controversial remarks come amidst an alarming demographic crisis, with Russia’s birth rate hitting its lowest point since 1999. The country’s statistical agency, Rosstat, recently revealed a drastic decrease in live births, with fewer than 100,000 births reported in June 2024. In addition, the country witnessed 16,000 fewer births in the first half of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, further fueling concerns about population decline.

The impact of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine has also exacerbated the situation, leading to a significant exodus of younger Russians from the country. As a result, the population decline has accelerated, with a reported 18% increase in deaths in 2024, totaling 49,000 more deaths than in the previous year.

In response to the declining fertility rate, Putin emphasized, “The preservation of the Russian people is our highest national priority. The fate of Russia… depends on how many of us there will be. It is a question of national importance.”

The Russian government has taken a series of measures to address the fertility crisis. Health Minister Dr. Yevgeny Shestopalov dismissed the argument that demanding work schedules prevent people from starting families. “Life flies by too quickly,” Shestopalov remarked, urging that even those working 12 to 14-hour days should use their breaks for procreation.

When asked how individuals with such long working hours could manage to have children, Shestopalov suggested they take advantage of breaks to focus on expanding their families. His statements echo the government’s push to encourage intimate relations during work breaks as a possible solution to the country’s fertility crisis.

The Kremlin’s initiatives to increase the birth rate reflect the urgency of the situation. Women aged 18 to 40 in Moscow are being offered free fertility checks to evaluate their reproductive health. In addition, MP Tatyana Butskaya has proposed policies aimed at pressuring employers to motivate female employees to have children.

In some regions, financial incentives have also been introduced to encourage early parenthood. For example, the Chelyabinsk region offers £8,500 to female students under 24 who give birth to their first child. Furthermore, the government has restricted access to abortion, with public figures and religious leaders advocating for women’s roles in childbearing and raising children.

Another key strategy includes increasing divorce fees in an attempt to discourage separations and stabilize families. Politician Anna Kuznetsova has called for women to start giving birth at a younger age, suggesting, “You should start giving birth at 19-20 years old. Then, statistically, the family will be able to have three, four, or more children.”

Critics of the government’s approach have raised concerns over the potential impact on individual autonomy, particularly for women. The pressure to prioritize childbearing and the government’s efforts to restrict reproductive rights have sparked debate, with many questioning the long-term social implications.

Despite these concerns, Putin and other Russian leaders remain adamant that reversing the population decline is a matter of national importance. As Putin stressed in his address, “The preservation of the Russian people is our highest national priority. The fate of Russia depends on how many of us there will be.”

Alarming Statistics and Future Outlook

The decline in Russia’s birth rate is part of a broader demographic crisis that has intensified in recent years. The number of live births has fallen sharply, and the country is facing an unprecedented population decline. The Kremlin’s efforts to reverse this trend have drawn significant attention, both domestically and internationally.

In addition to the measures already in place, public figures have been vocal about the need for more aggressive policies to address the issue. However, as critics argue, the government’s approach may backfire by undermining individual freedoms and placing undue pressure on women to prioritize reproduction over personal choice and career aspirations.

As the population continues to decline, the Russian government faces a difficult road ahead in balancing the need for demographic growth with the rights and autonomy of its citizens. While the controversial recommendation to use work breaks for intimacy may seem extreme