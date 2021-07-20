Rubina Dilaik, who is one of the highest-paid actresses on Indian television, is set to make her silver screen debut. She will play the female lead in music composer-turned-filmmaker Palaash Muchhal’s directorial debut Ardh.

Currently seen on Colors’ popular show Shakti: Astitva Ek Ehsaas Ki, Dilaik has been signed alongside television star Hiten Tejwani and Rajpal Yadav. The film is set to begin production in September of this year.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle and announced the film. He shared, “Rubina Dilaik makes big screen debut. Music composer Palaash Muchhal, who turns director with Ardh, has signed Rubina Dilaik for the film. Palaash has also signed Hiten Tejwani for the project. Ardh stars Rajpal Yadav. Filming starts Sept 2021.”

In June, Muchhal took to his Twitter handle to share a photo with actor Rajpal Yadav. While he did not divulge any information, he simply wrote, “All set to start my next.”

Rubina Dilaik began her acting career with ZEE TV’s daily soap Chotti Bahu wherein she played the female lead Radhika. The audience loved her pairing with actor Avinash Sachdev and soon she became a household name across India. Later, she reprised her role in the sequel to Chotti Bahu as well.

In 2016, Dilaik signed on to play transgender Soumya Singh in Colors’ Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Her stellar performance powered by a strong storyline helped the show top the TRP chart. She recently won the fourteenth season of Salman Khan’s controversial reality show Bigg Boss. The actress appeared with her husband Abhinav Shukla on the show.

