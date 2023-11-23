11.1 C
London
Thursday, November 23, 2023
Subscribe
HomeNewsUK NewsRSPCA expects ‘winter crisis’ as animal abandonments rise
UK News

RSPCA expects ‘winter crisis’ as animal abandonments rise

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Pakistan news

Imran Khan summoned for public trial by Pakistan court

A Pakistani court on Thursday (23), issued an order...
Headline Story

Fathima Beevi, India’s first woman Supreme Court judge, dies at 96

THE first woman judge of the Supreme Court and...
Headline Story

Estimates show net migration to UK slowing

NET migration to the UK hit a record high...
UK News

South Asia presenting investment opportunities: diplomat

INDIA’S high commissioner to the UK has called on...
News

Maldives leader wants Indian troops out

THE president of the Maldives, Mohamed Muizzu, formally requested...

The RSPCA is preparing for a ‘winter crisis,’ due to escalating rates of animal abandonments, revealing a surge in incidents across several regions in England.

Figures from Surrey alone show a concerning 27.4% increase in animal abandonments compared to 2020.

Among the recent cases, a bearded dragon and two tortoises were discovered abandoned in a cardboard box in Horsham, West Sussex, the BBC reports.

Dermot Murphy, who leads the RSPCA’s rescue teams, attributes the spike in abandonments to the combined impact of the pandemic and the ongoing cost of living crisis.

He said, “We’re desperately concerned about the coming winter months in Surrey. Abandonments have soared and many rescue centres are full to bursting, so we are facing an unprecedented winter crisis.”

Reports from Bristol show a 68.3% rise in animal abandonments compared to 2020, while Devon and Gloucestershire have also witnessed increases of 20.4% and 15.7%, respectively.

The RSPCA has logged 17,838 reports of abandoned animals throughout England and Wales this year, surpassing the total of 16,118 reports registered during the whole of 2020.

The charity anticipates a substantial surge in abandonment cases by the year’s end, surpassing the totals of previous years.

With a staggering 32.9% increase in abandonment calls across England and Wales in 2023, Murphy expresses concern for the increasing number of vulnerable animals in need of urgent assistance.

The RSPCA’s rescue teams have been tirelessly responding to these distressing situations, including the rescue of ten abandoned rabbits on Dartmoor, albeit with the unfortunate loss of an adult rabbit and a baby.

The RSPCA in Gloucestershire also faced a distressing case involving five Staffordshire bull terrier puppies found dead in Newent Lake, suggesting recent abandonment.

Urging support during these challenging times, Murphy said, “Our rescue teams are set to be busier than ever this Christmas – so we need animal lovers to join the Christmas rescue and donate to help us be there for animals in desperate need as neglect and abandonment soars.”

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
South Asia presenting investment opportunities: diplomat
Next article
Estimates show net migration to UK slowing

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Imran Khan summoned for public trial by Pakistan court

Pakistan news 0
A Pakistani court on Thursday (23), issued an order...

Fathima Beevi, India’s first woman Supreme Court judge, dies at 96

Headline Story 0
THE first woman judge of the Supreme Court and...

Estimates show net migration to UK slowing

Headline Story 0
NET migration to the UK hit a record high...

Popular

Imran Khan summoned for public trial by Pakistan court

Pakistan news 0
A Pakistani court on Thursday (23), issued an order...

Fathima Beevi, India’s first woman Supreme Court judge, dies at 96

Headline Story 0
THE first woman judge of the Supreme Court and...

Estimates show net migration to UK slowing

Headline Story 0
NET migration to the UK hit a record high...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc