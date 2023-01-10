Indian blockbusters RRR, The Kashmir Files, Kantara, and Gangubai Kathiawadi have made it to the Oscars 2023 reminder list.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) released a remainder list of 301 feature films eligible for the Oscars 2023.

Previously, Pan Nalin’s Gujarati film Chhello Show was announced as India’s official entry for the Oscars 2023.

Apart from them, the list also features Indian films Me Vasantrao and Tuzhya Sathi Kahihi, R Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Iravin Nizhal, and Kannada movie Vikrant Rona.

Sharing his excitement, director Vivek Agnihotri took to Twitter and wrote, “BIG ANNOUNCEMENT: The Kashmir Files has been shortlisted for Oscars 2023 in the first list of @TheAcademy. It’s one of the 5 films from India. I wish all of them the very best. A great year for Indian cinema.”

Rishab Shetty also took to Twitter and shared a thankful note for the fans for an overwhelming response to his film Kantara.

“We are overjoyed to share that Kantara has received 2 Oscar qualifications! A heartfelt thank you to all who have supported us. We look forward to sharing this journey ahead with all of your support. Can’t wait to see it shine at the #Oscars #Kantara @hombalefilms #HombaleFilms,” he wrote.

According to Variety, an American Media company, the 9,579 eligible voting members will begin filling out their ballots on January 12 and ballots will close on January 17, 2023.

The official Oscar nominations will be announced on January 24, 2023, with the ceremony on March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

