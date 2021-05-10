Telugu star Jr NTR has been tested positive for Covid-19. He took to Twitter to inform his fans about it and tweeted that there’s nothing to worry and he is absolutely fine.

The Temper actor wrote on Twitter, “I’ve tested positive for Covid19. Plz don’t worry, I’m doing absolutely fine. My family & I have isolated ourselves & we’re following all protocols under the supervision of doctors. I request those who’ve come into contact with me over the last few days to pl get tested. Stay safe.”

A few days ago, Jr NTR featured in a video along with SS Rajamouli and his RRR co-stars, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. The team RRR had requested everyone to unite and fight against Covid-19. They had urged everyone to wear mask, use sanitizers and get vaccinated.

While sharing the video, the actor had tweeted, “Wear a mask and get yourself vaccinated,when available! Let’s #StandTogether to stop the spread and save the country from #COVID19.”

Talking about RRR, there’s currently no update on the film’s shoot. The movie is slated to release on 13th October 2021, but a few days ago, there were reports that the movie will get postponed. However, there’s no official announcement about it from the makers.