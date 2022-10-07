According to a royal biographer, the UK royal family is “hugely nervous” about Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir.

Page Six has reported that Tom Bower, the author of ‘Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors’, has claimed that the planned book by the Duke of Sussex is a “time bomb.”

In light of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing last month, it has been previously claimed that Harry is frantically trying to revise the book. He wants to “take out or reduce” what he wrote about King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William, and Kate Middleton.

Bower, though, is of the opinion that he cannot.

“I think that everybody knows that the Sussexes can’t amend the book in any way,” he opined. “Can they make it nastier? Because otherwise, we wouldn’t get sales,” added Bower.

According to Bower, the book is rumoured to be coming out around Easter and will have a chapter on the Queen’s funeral.

According to Page Six, Charles is reportedly waiting until the couple’s various media projects are finished before deciding whether to give Harry and Meghan Markle’s children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, the titles of prince and princess.

Harry and Meghan have also been working on a Netflix docuseries for more than a year.

The fifth season of popular TV series ‘The Crown’ is likely to be released on November 9, and according to Page Six, the duke and duchess have also wanted to re-edit the series, which Netflix had hoped to screen in December. According to a source, such revisions “may likely delay its release until later in 2023.”

Harry and Meghan wed in May 2018 and retired from their royal duties less than two years later. At the time, allegations surfaced that the former actress and their first child, Archie, encountered racial hostility and that she had considered committing suicide while pregnant with him.

Later, they relocated to California and struck lucrative deals with Netflix and Spotify. (ANI)