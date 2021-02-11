Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor starre Roohi Afzana is ready for a release and it was slated to hit the big screens in June 2020. But, it was postponed and there were reports that it might get a direct-to-digital release. However, there was no official announcement about it.

Now, according to a report in Pinkvilla, Roohi Afzana will hit the big screens in March this year. A source told the portal, “It’s a horror comedy on the lines of Stree and the makers are extremely confident that the film will bring back the audience to the cinema halls. The Studio Partner, Jio, along with Dinesh (Vijan) have closed the terms and condition of theatrical deal with the exhibition sector and an announcement is underway very soon.”

“Though films like Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, Madam Chief Minister among others have released in the cinema halls, Roohi Afzana will be the first Hindi film with an A-List cast to hit the big screen. If the content is as good as Stree, it should bring back the audience, and also put out a statement that the audience is waiting for entertainment at the moment. Many cinema halls are shut at the moment, but with the announcement of RoohiAfzana, they will open their shutters for the audience again,” added the source.

Directed by Hardik Mehta, Roohi Afzana also stars Varun Sharma. It is the second film of the horror-comedy universe that Dinesh Vijan is trying to create.

Earlier, the theatres in India were only functioning with 50 percent of occupancy, but a few days ago, the government announced that theatres can start functioning with 100 percent of occupancy. This decision of the government has surely made many filmmakers keen to release their films in theatres.