7.6 C
London
Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentRonit Roy reveals why he refused to star in US show ‘Homeland’
EntertainmentHeadline news

Ronit Roy reveals why he refused to star in US show ‘Homeland’

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Entertainment

Meera Syal receives Women in Film & TV Lifetime Achievement Award

Meera Syal was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award...
Entertainment

Golden Globes nominations: ‘Barbie’ leads the pack

And the wait is finally over. The nominations for...
Entertainment

Priyanka gives sneak peek into her Christmas preparations

Global icon Priyanka Chopra is already in the Christmas...
Entertainment

Kamal Haasan, Jr NTR wish Rajinikanth on 73rd birthday

As superstar Rajinikanth turned 73 today, several big Indian celebs...
Entertainment

Shah Rukh visits Vaishno Devi shrine

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan visited the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in...

Actor Ronit Roy is one of the busiest actors in the Indian entertainment space. Though he made his acting debut with the hit 1992 film Jaan Tere Naam, it was his transition to television in the late 90s that helped him immensely. His portrayal of Rishabh Bajaj in Ekta Kapur’s popular Hindi series Kasautii Zindagi Kay made him a household name and won him several awards and accolades.

The actor recently revealed that he missed out on the opportunity of starring in the hit US show Homeland because of his commitment to his then-successfully running show Adaalat, where he played the role of lawyer K.D. Pathak for five years.

Talking to an online publication, Ronit expressed his wish of “winning an Oscar” one day and shared, “Besides Zero Dark Thirty, I missed out on Homeland. When Homeland was offered to me, I was shooting for Adaalat on Sony TV, and it was a bi-weekly thriller.”

The actor said that he turned down the offer as he did not want to leave Sony Entertainment Channel hanging by leaving their show.

“I understand Homeland and all that but K.D Pathak is one of the most popular characters that I have done. People still love him. It was my show. I won’t give up my show, and show thenga to Sony and say, ‘Acha jaa raha hun (Okay, I am leaving)’, he added.

He said that he did not want to shut on 150 people who were working on Adaalat. “One show that is rolling with 150 people living on it… you are shutting 150 families. You can’t do that for a Homeland,” Ronit shared.

The actor is confident that he will work in Hollywood someday.

“I am confident it will happen sooner or later,” he said.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Kamal Haasan, Jr NTR wish Rajinikanth on 73rd birthday
Next article
Priyanka gives sneak peek into her Christmas preparations

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Mercure London Paddington gets planning approval

Business 0
A leading Asian entrepreneur’s company has secured planning approval...

Archer return in Barbados club match surprises England

Cricket 0
ENGLAND were taken aback by fast bowler Jofra Archer’s...

Meera Syal receives Women in Film & TV Lifetime Achievement Award

Entertainment 0
Meera Syal was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award...

Popular

Coronavirus and stigma among priorities for India’s new transgender council

India News 0
Discrimination, housing and the impact of COVID-19 are among...

News anchor Arnab Goswami arrested for alleged abetment of suicide

India News 0
One of India's top TV news anchors, Arnab Goswami,...

Sports, arts pay price of India-Pakistan tensions

India News 0
THE guns may have fallen silent, but the collateral...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc