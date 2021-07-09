Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles was slated to release in March last year. But, due to the pandemic, the release was postponed.

The makers later decided to release the movie in April this year, but once again it was postponed because of the second wave of Covid-19. While there have been reports of the film getting a direct-to-digital release, the makers haven’t announced anything officially.

Recently, at the press conference of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, when Rohit was asked about the release date of Sooryavanshi, the filmmaker said, “The question is when will theatres open up? The most important thing is vaccination and when that will happen then everything will open up. However, we should not think that everything is slowly getting okay. We still need to take precautions because even today everything is still not okay. In other countries, the cases are rising. This time we all need to take utmost care and not go on holidays thinking everything is opening up.”

Well, currently in India, theatres are not functioning. It was expected that maybe by this month theatres will reopen as the Covid-19 cases were decreasing.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar starrer BellBottom is slated to release on 27th July 2021. However, looking at the current situation in India, it looks like even this film will be postponed.