Entertainment

‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ continues its great run overseas

By: Shelbin MS

Helmed by leading filmmaker Karan Johar, the much-talked-about Bollywood film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has set the cash registers jingling at the worldwide box office.

Bankrolled by Dharma Productions, the film has pocketed a whopping £10 million globally and still counting.

The Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-led film has been performing exceptionally well in key international territories, especially in the UK and the US.

Talking about the latest box-office earnings of the film, noted distributor Pranab Kapadia exclusively told Eastern Eye that Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani grossed an impressive £82,14,465 in international markets in 10 days.

In the UK, the film has netted approximately £975,000 so far, he mentions.

Kapadia adds that after Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s Pathan, which hit the screens in January earlier this year, these are the second-best collections post-pandemic for any Bollywood film.

With an earning of £975,000 under its belt, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has gone past the collections of SS Rajamouli’s global hit RRR in the UK.

In addition to Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, and Kshitee Jog in pivotal roles. The film marked filmmaker Karan Johar’s return to direction after a long gap of 7 years. Before RARKPK, he helmed Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2016.

