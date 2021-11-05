Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani has a very interesting star cast. The movie stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.

The shooting of the film is currently going on, and according to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Bachchan will be seen playing a negative character in the film.

A source told the portal, “Jaya has never played a negative role in her entire career. Not even a slightly grey character. When she was offered this really evil character her first reaction was, ‘Why me?’”

“Karan had to work really hard on convincing Jaya to take up the offer. In the beginning she had some difficulties in understanding how her character’s devilish mind worked. Being the seasoned actress that she is, she soon got a hang of it. She’s having a blast playing this evil woman,” the source added.

Well, if this report turns out to be true, it will surely be interesting to watch the veteran actress in a negative role.

Johar had earlier directed Bachchan in his movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. In the movie, Bachchan played the role of a helpless mother and had impressed everyone with her performance in it.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is slated to release next year, but the release date is not yet announced.