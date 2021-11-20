Riz Ahmed’s critically acclaimed film Sound of Metal (2019) continues its winning streak by bagging an award at Hollywood Professional Association’s annual HPA Award. The Hollywood Professional Association revealed the winners of HPA Award for outstanding achievements in postproduction on Thursday.

The award ceremony took place at the Hollywood Legion Theater via an in-person gala. Awards were presented in the areas of colour grading, sound editing, and visual effects in commercial, episodic, and feature film projects. Among the winners were Mikkel E. G. Nielsen for editing Sound of Metal. Susan Vaill also won for editing HBO comedy Hacks.

Best visual effects for a theatrical feature went to David Hodgins, Edmond Smith III, Hanzhi Tang, James Reid, and Ryan Duhaime for Marvel Studios’ superhero flick Black Widow, starring Scarlett Johansson in the lead.

Such prominent names from the industry as Barry Meyer, Brooke Breton, Karol Urban, Anna Behlmer, Sabrina Plisco and Patricia Riggen presented the awards.

During the ceremony, the Judges Award for Creativity and Innovation was presented to documentary Welcome to Chechnya and its director, David France, and VFX supervisor, Ryan Laney. Additionally, Engineering Excellence honours will be awarded to Arch Platform Technologies, Autodesk, The Foundry and Mo-Sys Engineering.

Meanwhile, Riz Ahmed is waiting for the release of his next film Encounter, directed by Michael Pearce. The sci-fi film has its world premiere at the 48th Telluride Film Festival on September 3, 2021, and is scheduled to be released in a limited release on December 3, 2021, by Amazon Studios prior to streaming on Prime Video on December 10, 2021.

