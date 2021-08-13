The Sound of Metal (2019) star Riz Ahmed is set to head the jury for the Platform Competition at the Toronto International Film Festival 2021, taking place September 9-18.

TIFF has selected eight features for its Platform section, including Laurent Cantet’s Arthur Rambo, and Scott McGehee and David Siegel’s Montana Story.

“I am honoured to be named president of the Platform jury at TIFF this year and to be a part of TIFF with Encounter. TIFF has always been a festival that showcases bold and daring cinema on a global stage. Its commitment to celebrating small independent films, like Sound of Metal, has had such a significant impact on my career and many others,” said Ahmed.

“I am looking forward to watching all of this year’s selections and working alongside my fellow jury members, he added.

Ahmed will head the Platform jury, with further jurors to be announced soon. He previously appeared in 2019 TIFF Platform title Sound Of Metal, which went on to achieve six Oscar nominations – including best actor for Ahmed – and two wins, in best sound and best film editing.

“It is a pleasure for TIFF to provide the Platform program as a stage that celebrates brilliant filmmakers. We are certain that TIFF audiences will be pleasantly surprised with their unique approach to cinematic expression,” said Joana Vicente and Cameron Bailey, TIFF co-heads.

Here are all eight titles which will play as world premieres at the Toronto International Film Festival 2021:

Arthur Rambo (Dir. Laurent Cantet)

Drunken Birds (Les oiseaux ivres) (Dir. Ivan Grbovic)

Earwig (Dir. Lucile Hadžihalilović)

Huda’s Salon (Dir. Hany Abu-Assad)

Mlungu Wam (Good Madam) (Mlungu Wam) (Dir. Jenna Cato Bass)

Montana Story (Dirs. Scott McGehee, David Siegel)

Silent Land (Cicha Ziemia) Aga Woszczyńska

Yuni (Dir. Kamila Andini)

