Riz Ahmed, who is known for his work in such notable films as Four Lions, Nightcrawler, and Sound of Metal, as well as global hits Rogue One, and Venom, is currently in the news for Netflix’s Nimona where he voices the character of Ballister Boldheart. However, his fans are busy speculating if he may soon be returning to Star Wars.

According to reports, Andor 2 is currently under production in the United Kingdom, and Ahmed’s character Bodhi Rook could theoretically make an appearance.

We all know that every Rogue One character died during the film’s climactic battle on Scarif, including Bodhi. Of course, Andor is a prequel, and the canon Star Wars timeline has Bodhi working with Saw Gerrera, who everybody knows is returning.

During a recent interview, Ahmed was asked if he would be back for more Star Wars or Marvel movies. Responding to the question, the Oscar-winning actor said, “I am always interested in working with great people on anything that feels like I could be helpful. At the same time, I also realise that being a team player means you come in and you do a bit, and it has a start and an end.”

Meanwhile, Nimona is available to watch on Netflix.