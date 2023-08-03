15.2 C
London
Friday, August 4, 2023
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentRiz Ahmed lays out his reasons for not attending Locarno Film Festival
Entertainment

Riz Ahmed lays out his reasons for not attending Locarno Film Festival

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Headline Story

Pakistan’s rice exporters benefit from India’s export ban

RICE exporters of Pakistan are having a field day...
Headline Story

Danish opposition parties oppose move to prohibit Qu’ran burnings

Seven Danish opposition parties expressed their objections on Thursday...
Headline Story

Court allows survey of disputed mosque in India’s Varanasi

AN Indian court has allowed a “detailed scientific survey”...
Sri Lanka News

Sri Lankan president to press for reconciliation with minority Tamils

SRI LANKAN president Ranil Wickremesinghe plans to press ahead...
Arts and Culture

Ayesha Manazir Siddiqi: Dismantling idea of ‘great literature’

DEBUTANT writer Ayesha Manazir Siddiqi said she has tried...

The historic Locarno Film Festival is the first major international film festival that is taking place following SAG-AFTRTA’s decision to join the ongoing WGA strike action against the studios.

Several prominent names, who were supposed to attend the festival, pulled out to show their support for the strike.

Oscar-winning actor Riz Ahmed was set to receive Locarno’s Davide Campari lifetime achievement award at the festival. However, he also decided to give the festival miss, which is celebrating its 76th year.

Filmmaker Yann Mounir Demange, who has worked with Ahmed on the short Dammi, which screened on Wednesday as part of the ceremony, read out a short note penned by the actor, accepting the award and sharing his reasons for not attending.

“Thank you to the Locarno Film Festival for this amazing honor. I’m sorry I couldn’t be with you today. I am out on strike with my union, taking a stand for rights and recognition due to us for our artistic contributions, which will safeguard the most vulnerable amongst us. It’s a very important fight, and I hope you all understand,” the note read.

The note received a hearty round of applause from the festival audience.

The screening of Dammi was followed by the world premiere of The Falling Star by Dominique Abel and Fiona Gordon.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Koi…Mil Gaya’ to re-release in theatres

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Pakistan’s rice exporters benefit from India’s export ban

Headline Story 0
RICE exporters of Pakistan are having a field day...

Danish opposition parties oppose move to prohibit Qu’ran burnings

Headline Story 0
Seven Danish opposition parties expressed their objections on Thursday...

Court allows survey of disputed mosque in India’s Varanasi

Headline Story 0
AN Indian court has allowed a “detailed scientific survey”...

Popular

Pakistan’s rice exporters benefit from India’s export ban

Headline Story 0
RICE exporters of Pakistan are having a field day...

Danish opposition parties oppose move to prohibit Qu’ran burnings

Headline Story 0
Seven Danish opposition parties expressed their objections on Thursday...

Court allows survey of disputed mosque in India’s Varanasi

Headline Story 0
AN Indian court has allowed a “detailed scientific survey”...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc