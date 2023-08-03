Riz Ahmed lays out his reasons for not attending Locarno Film Festival

The historic Locarno Film Festival is the first major international film festival that is taking place following SAG-AFTRTA’s decision to join the ongoing WGA strike action against the studios.

Several prominent names, who were supposed to attend the festival, pulled out to show their support for the strike.

Oscar-winning actor Riz Ahmed was set to receive Locarno’s Davide Campari lifetime achievement award at the festival. However, he also decided to give the festival miss, which is celebrating its 76th year.

Filmmaker Yann Mounir Demange, who has worked with Ahmed on the short Dammi, which screened on Wednesday as part of the ceremony, read out a short note penned by the actor, accepting the award and sharing his reasons for not attending.

“Thank you to the Locarno Film Festival for this amazing honor. I’m sorry I couldn’t be with you today. I am out on strike with my union, taking a stand for rights and recognition due to us for our artistic contributions, which will safeguard the most vulnerable amongst us. It’s a very important fight, and I hope you all understand,” the note read.

The note received a hearty round of applause from the festival audience.

The screening of Dammi was followed by the world premiere of The Falling Star by Dominique Abel and Fiona Gordon.