Starring superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role, Don is one of the most successful film franchises that Bollywood has produced over the years. The series has seen the release of two successful installments – Don (2006) and Don 2 (2011) – so far and both set the cash registers jingling upon their theatrical release.

Talks about Don 3, the third installment in the franchise, have been around for several years now. But the project is still far from getting made.

In his latest interview, producer Ritesh Sidhwani once again confirms that Don 3 will surely happen, however, there is no timeline in place for the same.

“It will happen. When? We don’t know. But we are wanting for it to be made. We have to get the right story and we are working on it. But it will happen,” he says.

When asked about the possibility of Excel Entertainment backing an out-and-out commercial actioner with the quintessential fight between protagonist and antagonist, Sidhwani said, “It is not that we do not like these stories. Farhan (Akhtar) and I saw KGF (2018) before attaching our name and we thoroughly enjoyed it. Farhan’s version of that (commercial cinema) is Don. For us, it has to happen organically. The brand believes in good content, whatever genre it be. If you see, when we were doing Fukrey (2013), people were laughing at us, and thought it was silly. Will I do an action film with 10 people flying? I will, but then I will justify it differently.”

Excel Entertainment has its plate full with some exciting upcoming projects. On April 9, the production house streams its next film Hello Charlie on Amazon Prime Video. It will be followed by Toofan, starring Farhan Akhtar, which also premieres on Amazon Prime Video. Their upcoming theatrical releases include KGF: Chapter 2, Phone Bhoot, and Yudhra.

