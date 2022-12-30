India cricketer Rishabh Pant fell asleep while driving from Delhi to Roorkee that caused his car to collide with a divider on the Narsan border of Roorkee near Hammadpur Jhal in northern state of Uttarakhand, police said.

The cricketer has been admitted to a hospital in Dehradun with injuries on his back, forehead and leg. According to SK Singh the Superintendent of Police, Haridwar (Rural) the mishap took place while the cricketer was on his way to Roorkee from Delhi, and his car collided with the divider on the Narsan border of Roorkee near Hammadpur Jhal.

“He was going to Roorkee to meet his relatives. The accident happened because he fell asleep at the wheel a kilometre ahead of Narsan towards Roorkee,” SK Singh told ANI.

Pant’s condition is stable according to hospital authorities.

“Cricketer Rishabh Pant is under the observation of Orthopedics and plastic surgeons. His condition is stable. A detailed medical bulletin will be released once he’s examined. Thereafter, we’ll take the next steps,” said Dr Ashish Yagnik, Max Hospital, Dehradun.

Pant was alone in the car when he met with the accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway.

According to photographs from the site, the car was seen in a badly burnt condition.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami who is in Kolkata wished the cricketer a speedy recovery and that the state will extend all possible support to him including the facility of an air ambulance if required.

Wicket-keeper and batter Pant has represented India in 33 Test matches scoring 2271 runs at an average of 43.67 with five Test tons to his name with his highest score being 159 not out. Pant has 119 catches and 14 stumpings to his name.

In ODIs, he has 865 runs to his name in 30 matches at an average of 34.60 with five half-centuries and one ton with a strike rate of 106.65. With the gloves, Pant has 26 catches and one stumping to his name.

In 66 T20I the wicket-keeper batter has scored 987 runs with three half-centuries to his name at an average of 22.43 with a strike rate of 126.37.

