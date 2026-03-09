Rihanna mansion targeted in Beverly Hills shooting; suspect taken into custody

Highlights:

Gunfire was reported outside a property owned by Rihanna in Beverly Hills, California.

Police say a woman in her 30s allegedly fired several rounds from a vehicle.

Authorities detained the suspect several miles away from the property.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

A source said Rihanna was inside the home at the time the shots were fired.

Police in California say gunfire was directed at a mansion owned by Rihanna in Beverly Hills on Sunday afternoon, prompting a response from the Los Angeles Police Department and the detention of a suspect.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded to reports of shots fired at around 1:15 p.m. local time. Authorities later located a suspect and took her into custody following the incident involving the property linked to Rihanna.

According to investigators, the shooting occurred outside the Beverly Hills residence owned by the singer. Law enforcement officials began searching the area after witnesses reported multiple shots being fired near the property connected to Rihanna.

Rihanna shooting incident: suspect detained after police response

Police say the suspect is believed to be a woman in her 30s. Investigators allege that she stopped her vehicle outside the property owned by Rihanna and fired several rounds before leaving the scene.

According to a police official cited by CBS News, assault rifle casings were discovered at the scene. Authorities say the suspect fired seven shots before driving away from the location.

Police later located the vehicle approximately eight miles from the property associated with Rihanna. Officers detained the woman at that location.

Authorities have not yet publicly released the suspect’s identity. Police also have not announced any formal charges connected to the incident involving the residence owned by Rihanna.

Investigators continue to review evidence from the scene and are examining the circumstances surrounding the shooting outside the Beverly Hills property linked to Rihanna.

Rihanna reportedly inside mansion during shooting

No injuries were reported in the incident. Officials say no residents or bystanders were harmed during the shooting outside the home connected to Rihanna.

A law enforcement source told the Los Angeles Times that Rihanna was inside the mansion when the gunfire occurred. Authorities have not provided additional details about who else may have been present inside the property at the time.

Police have not yet indicated a possible motive for the shooting involving the residence owned by Rihanna. The investigation remains ongoing as officers gather evidence and interview witnesses.

Officials have not said whether the suspect had any known connection to Rihanna or to the Beverly Hills property.

Representatives for Rihanna have been contacted for comment, but no statement has been released publicly so far.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky: recent developments in personal life

The incident comes during a notable period in the personal life of Rihanna, who recently welcomed her third child.

Last September, Rihanna and her partner A$AP Rocky welcomed a daughter. The couple already share two sons, Riot Rose Mayers and RZA Athelston Mayers.

The pregnancy had earlier been revealed during an appearance by Rihanna at the Met Gala, drawing widespread attention across entertainment media.

Earlier in the year, A$AP Rocky was found not guilty in a high-profile trial over allegations that he fired a gun at a former friend.

Despite the legal and public attention surrounding the case, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have continued to appear together at public events and industry functions.

Rihanna career and business empire

Born Robyn Fenty in Barbados, Rihanna rose to international prominence in the early 2000s with a series of chart-topping singles.

Songs including Pon de Replay and Umbrella helped establish Rihanna as one of the most recognizable figures in global pop music. Over the past two decades, Rihanna has released multiple albums and maintained a strong presence in the entertainment industry.

Recently, Rihanna marked 20 years since the release of her debut album, highlighting the longevity of her music career.

Beyond music, Rihanna has built a major business portfolio. Her ventures include the cosmetics brand Fenty Beauty and a lingerie label that expanded her presence in the fashion and retail industries.

According to Forbes, Rihanna’s net worth is estimated to exceed $1 billion, making her one of the wealthiest figures in the global music business.

Rihanna shooting investigation continues

Authorities say the investigation into the gunfire outside the Beverly Hills property owned by Rihanna remains active.

Police are continuing to analyze evidence recovered at the scene, including shell casings believed to have come from an assault-style rifle.

Officials have not yet confirmed whether additional suspects may be involved in the shooting connected to the residence owned by Rihanna.

Law enforcement agencies are expected to release further details as the investigation progresses.