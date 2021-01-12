Leading Indian streaming media platform Voot Select, which added a few acclaimed shows to its content repertoire in 2020, including Asur, The Gone Game, and Crackdown, has announced yet another gripping thriller.

Titled Candy, the forthcoming web-show promises to be high on action and thrill. Popular actors Richa Chadha and Ronit Roy have been cast to play lead roles in the show, while Manu Rishi Chadha and Nakul Sehdev also feature in pivotal roles.

Talking about the show, Richa Chadha said, “What drew me towards the script was the various dimensions to my role in the show. This thriller/psychological horror space is new for me. Playing characters with depth is something that has always interested me and this was the perfect opportunity.”

She added that she is excited about working with Ronit Roy for the first time in her career. “Of course, working with someone like Ronit is very exciting, as this will be the first time that I will be sharing screen space with him as well as other brilliant actors like Nakul Sahdev, Manu Rishi Chadha. I am also excited to collaborate with director Ashish Shukla, as he was one of the first people I met from the industry, from the beginning of my career,” she said.

Speaking about Candy, Ronit Roy said, “I have been lucky to have had the chance to work with so many talented directors which have helped my learning curve tremendously. With the advent of the digital entertainment era, there is so much good work for everyone and so many people are doing such good work it is heartening and inspiring. I feel immense opportunities exist and will grow further. I am proud to have been a part of some fantastic OTT shows and now I am extremely excited and waiting to start work on Candy. Kudos to the entire team of Voot Select for coming up with such a strong concept.”

Shedding some light on his role, the actor said, “My role is complex and challenging, which just makes it all the more interesting. I have a feeling this is going to be a very exciting ride and can’t wait to share this piece with you.”

Candy will be directed by Ashish R. Shukla and produced by Optimystix Entertainment.

Tags: Richa Chadha, Ronit Roy, Ashish R. Shukla, Voot Select