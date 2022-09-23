India’s full-service carrier Vistara has won the ‘Best Airline in India and Southern Asia’ award for the second time in a row at the coveted Skytrax World Airline Awards 2022 in London, UK, on Friday (23).

Vistara was also awarded for the ‘Best Airline Staff Service in India and Southern Asia’ for the fourth consecutive year; the ‘Best Cabin Crew in India and Southern Asia’ for the second time in a row; and the ‘Best Business Class in India and Southern Asia’.

The airline was voted for by travellers globally, as the World Airline Awards were based on the world’s largest airline passenger satisfaction survey of more than 14 million travellers, for the period between September 2021 and August 2022.

The airline has moved eight places up from last year to reach the 20th position worldwide — marking the occasion when it entered into the world’s Top 20 list for the first time.

Vistara was also ranked 20th in the list of World’s ‘Best Economy Class Airlines’ and ninth in the list of ‘Best Airlines in Asia 2022’.

Vistara’s chief executive officer (CEO) Vinod Kannan said, “It is incredibly heartening for all of us at Vistara to win the ‘Best Airline in India and Southern Asia’ title for the second consecutive year. This award reaffirms the steadfast trust our customers have in us and is a true testament to Vistara setting global benchmarks for excellence in operations and service delivery.

“We are also humbled to have won the ‘Best Airline Staff Service’ and ‘Best Cabin Crew’ honours that celebrate the invincible spirit of all our employees – on the frontline and behind the scenes – to provide our customers the finest experience every single day.

“We are also delighted to have been recognised as the ‘Best Business Class in India and Southern Asia’. Warm hospitality and thoughtfulness are integral to the intrinsic customer-first culture at Vistara, and our extraordinary teams endeavour to deliver it consistently. We sincerely thank all our loyal customers for their faith in us and express our heartfelt gratitude to Skytrax for the recognitions.”

Commenting on Vistara’s feat, Edward Plaisted, CEO of Skytrax, said, “Vistara continues to set new standards across the Indian airtravel market, and as the airline has grown its long haul network it is now receiving the due recognition for being the Best Airline in India and Southern Asia.

“With Vistara’s staff receiving the award for the ‘Best Staff Service in India and Southern Asia’, these successes are a fabulous achievement. Vistara has been a strong and consistent performer in the awards in recent years and this year moves into the world’s Top 20 Airlines for the first time ever.”

Vistara, which is the brand name of TATA SIA Airlines Limited, has been the winner of several ‘Best Airline’ awards in a span of seven years since starting operations in 2015. Vistara, which connects destinations across India and abroad today, has a fleet of 53 aircraft, including 41 Airbus A320; five Airbus A321neo; five Boeing 737-800NG; and two Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft. It has flown more than 35 million customers since the first take-off.

TATA SIA Airlines Limited is a 51:49 joint venture between Tata Sons Private Limited and Singapore Airlines Limited (SIA).