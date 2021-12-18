FINTECH firm Ribbon Plc will launch a digital financial services app to offer hyper-personalised multi-currency wallets to NRIs as well as residents of India, the company said in a statement.

The carbon-neutral app will meet the growing need for a single platform that’s an aggregate of multiple financial services.

According to the company, services such as stock trading, real-estate investments, mortgages, FX and crypto trading, remittances and payments can be found within the app.

It will also offer virtual and physical debit cards, AI-powered analytics, and tools such as Budget, Goals and Piggy Bank.

“On Ribbon we are providing a gateway to any bank in India at affordable prices with our unique payments marketplace,” said Ashesh Jani, CEO and co-founder of Ribbon Plc.

“We are also committed to supporting SMEs and that is why we are creating a digital business account that is fast and easy to open, simple to operate and a powerful tool to complement the growth of our customers’ businesses.”

Ribbon chairman and co-founder Suchit Punnose said: “The principles of planet, people, and profit are at the core of everything Ribbon will do, so we’re keeping them in mind as we develop one of the world’s first net-zero emissions financial services platforms… built to keep pace with the global Indian’s aspirations and stand out in the crowded fintech market.”

He added that Ribbon’s ‘account before you fly’ service is useful for Indian students and professionals when they are ready to work or study abroad.

Initially addressing a market of 1.8 million NRIs in the UK as well as residents of India and Gibraltar, Ribbon plans to acquire further licenses and expand globally in order to better serve the 33 million NRIs living around the globe, the statement further said.

For details-www.ribbonglobal.com