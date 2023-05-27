The RHS-Eastern Eye Garden of Unity, unveiled at the Chelsea Flower Show, captivated visitors with its vibrant and diverse display. Landscape designer Manoj Malde highlighted the garden’s striking colors, including shades of pink, orange, aubergine, and alabaster. The garden received distinguished guests, such as King Charles and Queen Camilla, who continued the tradition of Queen Elizabeth’s patronage of the Royal Horticultural Society. The RHS also introduced the Elizabeth Medal of Honour, paying tribute to the glorious reign of Queen Elizabeth. The event showcased the new strategy of the RHS, emphasizing diversity and inclusivity within the organisation.

Speaking at the opening of the show, Hayley Monckton, Director of Communications at Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) said, “This garden epistomises the relationship between RHS and Eastern Eye. It’s beautiful, uplifting, accessible and joyful”. Watch the video below to listen to her full speech.