23.8 C
London
Thursday, August 24, 2023
Subscribe
HomeNewsUSA NewsRepublican debate: Vivek Ramaswamy ‘steals show’ in Trump’s absence
USA News

Republican debate: Vivek Ramaswamy ‘steals show’ in Trump’s absence

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

USA News

Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy clash over foreign policy in Republican primary

INDIAN-AMERICAN US presidential aspirants Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy...
News

BRICS invites Saudi, Iran and others to join group

THE five BRICS developing nations will admit Saudi Arabia,...
Entertainment

69th National Film Awards: Alia, Kriti share Best Actress, Allu Arjun wins Best Actor

The 69th National Film Awards were announced at a...
Entertainment

69th National Film Awards: ‘Sardar Udham’ declared Best Hindi Film

The 69th National Film Awards were announced on Thursday...
Business

‘It’s time we got more British businesses into India as well’

INDIA’S High Commissioner to the UK has expressed optimism...

IF Wednesday’s (23) US Republican debate was judged on applause alone, Vivek Ramaswamy won hands down, with Nikki Haley emerging as a pleasant “surprise” — at least at one Atlanta bar, where a group of young voters was trying to pick a candidate to back.

Gathered at a bar in the city’s trendy Buckhead district, more than a hundred people, including young Republicans, watched eight of the contenders for the Republican presidential nomination with interest.

Former president Donald Trump was notable for his absence at the debate but was due in Atlanta on Thursday (24) to present himself to authorities following his indictment for his attempts to reverse the outcome of the 2020 election.

At the viewing party, applause, cheers and incredulous cries rang out in between sips of beer.

For Riquet Caballero, 36, Ramaswamy — a climate change skeptic and entrepreneur who made his fortune in biotechnology — was the star of the show.

“It was the Vivek Show,” he told AFP. “People call him the Trump 2.0. and I think that’s the best thing we need right now.”

Caballero said he found ex-president Trump’s rants “tired”.

The rest of the bar seemed to agree: many of Ramaswamy’s interjections earned him loud shouts of approval or fists raised in support, as when he called for the continued burning of coal.

Andy Chopra, 46, already had a keen interest in Ramaswamy and said the candidate’s performance on Wednesday lived up to his expectations.

He said he was also “surprised” by Nikki Haley, who he found “very strong”.

Haley, a former US ambassador to the UN, repeatedly drew rounds of applause, notably for her support for Ukraine, her position on abortion and when she quoted Margaret Thatcher.

Allen English, president of the Atlanta Young Republicans and co-organizer of the evening, said before the debate that he backed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

But he said he came with an “open mind”, as his “biggest priority is making sure that we nominate the person who’s going to win.”

English was disappointed that Trump did not take part, although he said he understood the former president’s reasoning, being far ahead of his rivals in opinion polls.

Regardless, he said he would not vote for the 77-year-old tycoon because he wanted “somebody who can serve (as president) for eight years” — two full terms — to “fix all the issues”.

“I think that everybody can agree we’re sick of old people running this country,” he said, adding with a smile: “I mean, I love my old people, don’t get me wrong, but we got two guys (Trump and President Joe Biden) who you know, could be on canes or walkers.

“Let’s get down to somebody who maybe is not quite to the walker stage!”

He was also impressed with Haley, who he said “came out swinging”.

English appreciated Ramaswamy’s “energy” but was not convinced he was right for the role.

“I guess I don’t quite believe or I don’t quite have faith in his ability to lead the country at this time,” he said.

Trump commented on his rivals’ performance in a plethora of posts on his social media platform Truth Social late on Wednesday.

He lashed out in particular against Ron DeSantis and “horrible” former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, who is one of his most bitter critics.

But he had a kind word for Ramaswamy, who called Trump “the best president of the 21st century” during the debate.

“Thank you Vivek!” Trump wrote.

(AFP)

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
IMF and World Bank reforms on US agenda
Next article
Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy clash over foreign policy in Republican primary

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy clash over foreign policy in Republican primary

USA News 0
INDIAN-AMERICAN US presidential aspirants Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy...

BRICS invites Saudi, Iran and others to join group

News 0
THE five BRICS developing nations will admit Saudi Arabia,...

69th National Film Awards: Alia, Kriti share Best Actress, Allu Arjun wins Best Actor

Entertainment 0
The 69th National Film Awards were announced at a...

Popular

Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy clash over foreign policy in Republican primary

USA News 0
INDIAN-AMERICAN US presidential aspirants Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy...

BRICS invites Saudi, Iran and others to join group

News 0
THE five BRICS developing nations will admit Saudi Arabia,...

69th National Film Awards: Alia, Kriti share Best Actress, Allu Arjun wins Best Actor

Entertainment 0
The 69th National Film Awards were announced at a...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc