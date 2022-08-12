Mumbai Police has summoned Bollywood star Ranveer Singh for questioning in a case registered against him for posting nude photographs of himself on social media.

The Bajirao Mastani (2015) actor has been hitting the headlines ever since he bared it all for a magazine photoshoot.

A case was registered under his name name at Chembur police station in Mumbai for posting his nude photographs on social media.

An Indian newswire reports that Mumbai police have asked the actor to appear in front of the police on August 22 to “join the investigation.”

On Friday, police personnel from the Chembur police station visited Singh’s house in order to serve him the notice to join the investigation. However, the police personnel were informed that the actor is not in Mumbai, the official said.

Later, the police received the information from the actor that he will be back in the city by August 16. Now, the notice will be served to him that day and he will be called to record a statement on August 22, the official added.

Last month, Singh’s nude pictures sent the internet into a total tizzy. The pictures were for Paper Magazine and were shared on their Instagram handle first. Later, Singh also shared the same pictures on his profile.

Following this, an NGO and another individual registered a case against the actor and an FIR was also filed claiming that he shared ‘obscene’ content on social media. The complaint also claimed that the actor “hurt the sentiments of women in general and insulted their modesty through his photographs,” the complaint claimed.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer Singh has several interesting projects in the pipeline. He will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde. The actor has also completed filming Karan Johar’s next directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which also stars Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi.