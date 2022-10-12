Carrying forward the name and legacy of Indian classical music all across the world, Mohan Brothers- Lakshay and Aayush, who have shown their remarkable mastery over Sitar and Sarod, are now all set to perform in London.

The brothers have performed at various prestigious events all across the globe, the latest one being their performance for Ravi Shankar Centenary in March this year at Royal Festival Hall.

Notably, the two brothers are the first Indians to perform at Grammy Museum in Los Angeles.

This time, the dynamic duo is going to perform at ‘The Bhavan’. on October 16.

Also known as Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan, ‘the Bhavan’ was established in the early 1970s in London and was later moved to West Kensington a few years later.

The Bhavan was the first of its kind organization in the UK to come up with a wide variety of traditional, cultural Indian activities. The organization’s main purpose is to teach and promote Indian Classical Arts, Yoga, Languages, and Culture in the UK.

Speaking about the Musical duo – Lakshay and Aayush, they do not come from a family of musicians but developed a keen interest in the world of Classical Music through their father, who was an amateur ‘sitarist’ at that time.

Fascinated by the work of Pandit Ravi Shankar, Ustad Ali Akbar Khan, and Pandit Nikhil Banerjee, the two boys grew fond of Indian classical music at a very young age and got inspired to create music of higher quality with originality.

Lakshay and Aayush have collaborated with many famous eminent musicians like Grammy-winning Barry Phillips and Anoushka Shankar.

