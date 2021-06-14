It is still hard to believe that actor Sushant Singh Rajput is no more with us. The actor passed away last year on 14th June.

Sushant started his journey as an actor with the small screen and made his Bollywood debut with the 2013 release Kai Po Che. Later, the actor featured in many successful films like PK, M.S.Dhoni: The Untold Story, Chhichhore and others.

Today, on his first death anniversary, let’s look at the list of some of the famous dialogues from Sushant’s films…

Film: PK

Release: 2014

Cast: Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma, Sushant Singh Rajput

Awards: Filmfare (2), Star Screen (2)

Scene: When Sushant Singh Raput and Anushka Sharma meet for the first time, and couldn’t attend an event, the former mouths the below written poem.

Quote: Jis Mehfil Ne Thukraya Humko, Kyun Us Mehfil Ko Yaad Kare, Aage Lamhe Bula Rahe Hai, Aao Unke Saath Chale. (The gathering which rejected us, why remember that gathering, the moments are calling ahead, let’s go with them)

Film: M.S.Dhoni: The Untold Story

Release: 2016

Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Disha Patani, Kiara Advani

Scene: When during a selection process, Dhoni decides that three snior players should not be in the team, selectors oppose his decision, and that’s when Dhoni tells them the below dialogue.

Quote: Ek Bowler Wicket Lega, Ek Acha Batsman Kisi Match Mein Aapke Liye Run Banayega, Kisi Match Mein Nahi Banayega, Lekin Ek Acha Fielder Har Match Mein Aapke Liye Run Bachayega. (A bowler will take a wicket, a batsman will score runs in some matches and will fail in others but a good fielder will save runs in every match.)

Film: Chhichhore

Release: 2019

Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, Tushar Pandey, Saharsh Kumar Shukla

Awards: National (1)

Scene: In a scene, Sushant is trying to explain his son that an exam result cannot judge his ability.

Quote: Tumhara Result Decide Nahi Karta Hai Ki Tum Loser Ho Ki Nahi, Tumhari Koshish Decide Karti Hai. (Your result does not decide whether you are a loser or not, your effort decides it).

Scene: While talking to his friends, Sushant tells that how we all plan what we will do after getting successful, but no one discusses what we will do if we fail.

Quote: Success Ke Baad Ka Plan Sabke Paas Hai, Lekin Agar Galti Se Fail Ho Gaye, Toh Failure Se Kaise Deal Karna Hai, Koi Baat Hi Nahi Karna Chahta. (Everyone has a plan after success, but if we fail by mistake, then no one wants to talk about how to deal with failure.)

Scene: When thinking about his friends, Sushant says the below dialogue.

Quote: Sache Dost Wohi Hote Hai, Joh Achhe Waqt Mein Aapki Bajate Hai, Aur Jab Mushkil Waqt Aata Hai Toh Wohi Chhichhore Aapke Darwaze Par Khade Nazar Aate Hai. (True friends are those who trouble you in good times, and when difficult times come, the same chhichhore are seen standing at your door.)

Film: Dil Bechara

Release: 2020

Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi

Awards: Filmfare (1)

Scene: In a scene while talking to Sanjana, Sushant explains about how one cannot decide their birth and death, but can decide how to live the life.

Quote: Janam Kab Lena Hai Aur Marna Kab Hai, Hum Decide Nahi Kar Sakte, Par Kaise Jeena Hai, Woh Hum Decide Kar Sakte Hai. (When to take birth and when to die, we cannot decide it, but how to live, we can decide that)