INDIA’s Reliance Jio has launched an affordable feature phone -Jio Bharat- with digital features for Rs 999 (about £10).

The company said that the beta trial for the first one million Jio Bharat phones begins from Friday (7) which will ensure the scalability of the platform and processes for upgrading millions of feature phone users. It will be carried out across 6,500 areas in India.

According to reports, the phone has features like digital payments and streaming. The company claimed that it can help bridge India’s ‘digital divide’ by introducing 4G internet for the first time for many users across the country.

The pre-installed features in the phone include mobile payments through the United Payments Interface (UPI), a form of instant digital payments, as well as access to Jio’s own on-demand video and music streaming services JioCinema and JioSaavn.

“There are still 250 million mobile phone users in India who remain ‘trapped’ in the 2G era, unable to tap into basic features of the internet at a time when the world stands at the cusp of a 5G revolution. These feature phones do not provide internet access, especially when access to technology is a necessity that also uplifts one’s livelihood and economic well-being,” said Akash Ambani, chairman, Reliance Jio.

“Six years ago, when Jio was launched, we made it clear that Jio will leave no stone unturned to democratize the internet and pass the benefits of technology to every Indian. Technology will no longer remain a privilege for a select few.”

Reliance Jio said the phone will also come with a Rs 123 (£1.2) data plan valid for 28 days, offering 14GB of internet access.

“The new Jio Bharat phone is at the centre of innovation, and it continues to demonstrate our focus on bringing disproportionate and true value to different

segments of users with meaningful, real-life use cases,” added Ambani.

He further said that Jio will continue to take bold steps to eradicate this ‘digital divide’ and welcome every Indian to join this movement.

Ambani said, “We care for every citizen of our nation, and we will go the extra mile to ensure every single person reaps the benefits of this digital society that our great nation is turning into.”

(with inputs from ANI)