The release date of many Telugu films like Tuck Jagadish, Virata Parvam, Love Story, Acharya, and others have been postponed due to the second wave of Covid-19 in India. Now, the makers of Ravi Teja starrer Khiladi have also decided to postpone the release of their film.

The movie was slated to hit the big screens on 28th May 2021.

Ramesh Varma, the director of the film, took to Twitter to inform everyone about it. He tweeted, “Keeping the current #Covid19 Pandemic in mind,Mass Maharaja @RaviTeja_offl ‘s #Khiladi has been postponed! Game die A New Release Date will be announced soon. @ThisIsDSP @DimpleHayathi @Meenachau6 @sagar_singer @idhavish #AStudiosLLP @PenMovies @KHILADiOffl @adityamusic.”

The teaser of the film was released a few days ago and it had received a good response. Apart from Ravi Teja, the movie also stars Arjun Sarja, Unni Mukundan, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Dimple Hayathi.

The music of Khiladi is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. He is popularly known as the Rockstar DSP because of his amazing songs.

Talking about Ravi Teja, the actor was last seen on the big screen in Krack which became a blockbuster at the box office. Also starring Shruti Haasan in the lead role, Krack was one of the first big Telugu films to hit the big screens after the pandemic.

Looking at the box office collection of Krack, many filmmakers down South decided to announce the release dates of their movies. Even Bollywood filmmakers got the motivation to release their movies in theatres after a couple of South films did well at the box office.

However, due to the second wave of Covid-19, once again theatres are shut in many states of India, and filmmakers have decided to postpone the release date of their movies.