Adivi Sesh starrer Major was slated to release in July this year, but due to the second wave of Covid-19 in India, the movie was postponed. Now, the makers have announced the new release date of the film.

Major will be hitting the big screens on 11th February 2022. Sesh took to Twitter to share a making video of the film, and made an announcement about the release date.

He tweeted, “#MajorTheFilm releases on FEBRUARY 11th 2022 ! WORLDWIDE in THEATRES only #MajorOnFeb11 https://youtu.be/m8NrS4wt39w This Video shows you a glimpse A Massive film inspired by the life, love and LEGACY of #MajorSandeepUnnikrishnan @urstrulyMahesh Hindi : Telugu : Malayalam.”

Major is a multi-lingual film and it will be releasing in Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam.

Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, the film also Sobhita Dhulipala Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murli Sharma.

Major is based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who sacrificed his life while saving the hostages during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

In April this year, the teaser of Major was released. The Hindi teaser was launched on social media by Salman Khan, Malayalam teaser was unveiled by Prithviraj Sukumaran and the Telugu teaser was released by Mahesh Babu (producer of the film).