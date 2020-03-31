Reasons Why Arsenal Should Sign Dani Ceballos on Permanent

Dani Ceballos has been a great contribution since Arteta took the realms at the Emirates Stadium. Now with the season hanging with a thread fans should be thinking of what’s next for Dani Ceballos? Does he have a long terms future at Arsenal or will Real Madrid be reluctant to cash in for the Spanish midfielder?

With the impressive flashes that have been displayed by Dani Ceballos at the emirates, here are some of the reasons why Arsenal should sign him on a permanent deal.

What Really Makes Dani Ceballos a Special Player?

The Spanish capability to evade pressure from toughest of situations capitalizing on his ball-control and composure whenever when he is on the ball, is what makes him a special talent. He is actually what Arsenal need in their midfield.

Dani Ceballos is a very special talent and he has proven to be a good player creating a great combination with Granit Xhaka.

According to a blog at australian casino , Dani Ceballos on a good day can average 70 passes (88.9% accuracy) along with 1.5 key passes per single game. He is a very admirable player that enable the game to keep ticking and moving especially with Arsenal style of attacking play.

How is the Deal Being Struck?

There have been some rumors on Dani Ceballos’s future. The Evening Standard have been giving updates that Ceballos loan deal has been extended until June because of the coronavirus pandemic. Nevertheless, Dani Ceballos is likely to see his future cemented at the Emirates. This is because Zinedine Zidane is looking on other perspectives with Paul Pogba and Danny van de Beek on his radar.