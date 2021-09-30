Bandra Film Festival, a digital film festival presented by Filmkaravan in collaboration with YouTube, has been entertaining audiences with its unique line-up and in the coming week, the viewers will get to watch three exciting films – Kshay, Khyanikaa, and Naach Ganesh. These distinctively varied films under the Fantasy category will be streaming live from 4th October 2021.

Rasika Duggal, who plays the lead role in Kshay, is excited to see her film getting screened at the Bandra Film Festival. The 1 hour 32 minutes long indie film revolves around Chhaya (Rasika Dugal) who gets enamoured by a white statue of goddess Laxmi and wants to have it at any cost. Her husband, who is struggling to make ends meet, agrees to get it once he has money. However, her desire soon takes an obsessive turn that leads to disastrous consequences.

Talking about her film Kshay screening at Bandra Film Festival, Duggal said, “I am so happy with the love this film has received over the years. Kshay was shot on a shoestring budget over weekends with a four-member crew. We travelled to set on Karan’s (Karan Gour director) bike, did our own make up and finally dubbed the film in a two-bedroom house at midnight to avoid traffic noise. Kshay was my first film in a lead part and the experience of being Chhaya in a character driven script was a treat for an actor. With Kshay, I received appreciation for my performance from critics in different parts of the world when the film travelled to film festivals and also on its release in India. It was very encouraging to have my work reviewed like that. It made me believe that there is a payoff to brave decisions, hard work and believing in what you are doing when most others didn’t. I am delighted the film is part of this film festival and I hope through BFF’s platform more people will know about it.”

On the work front, Rasika Duggal next stars in Srijit Mukherji’s Sherdil. The film reportedly revolves around a man vs animal conflict.

