Actor Rashmika Mandanna, who is known for her work in Telugu films, has joined Ranbir Kapoor on the cast of the much-anticipated Bollywood film Animal, the makers announced on Saturday.

The Hindi-language crime drama is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Kabir Singh (2019) fame and produced by Bhushan Kumar under the banner of T-Series Films.

T-series Films took to Twitter to announce the entry of Mandanna in the film. “On the auspicious occasion of Ugadi & Gudi Padwa, we welcome Rashmika Mandanna to the team of Animal! Shooting begins this summer,” the tweet read.

Mandanna has been a part of several successful Telugu films before. She is best known for her performances in such box office hits as Geetha Govindam, Devadas, Yajamana, and Dear Comrade.

The actress was last seen in the pan-India film Pushpa: The Rise (2021), which turned out to be a major success across India. The audience liked her pairing opposite Icon star Allu Arjun.

The actress is set to make her Bollywood debut with the spy thriller Mission Majnu, opposite Sidharth Malhotra. She will also be seen in another Hindi film Goodbye, alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Animal, which is expected to go before cameras this summer, also features Anil Kapoor and Bobbly Deol in lead roles. The film is slated to release on August 11, 2023.

Animal is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series Films, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios, and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures.

Earlier, actor Parineeti Chopra was cast in the film, but according to media reports, she had to opt out of Animal because of a scheduling conflict.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.